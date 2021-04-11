Syria

Syria-image
World
April 11, 2021
Syria’s civil war is 10 years old—but still Bashar al-Assad survives
Assad can claim victory over a shattered nation. But for how long?
David Lesch
Syria-image
Culture
February 11, 2021
Palmyra and the myth of civilisation
Sameer Rahim From the magazine
Syria-image
World
August 05, 2020
“We can’t breathe”—how George Floyd’s killing is shaping Middle Eastern protest
Christiane Gruber
Syria-image
Culture
October 04, 2019
The Obama administration's misadventures in foreign policy
Steve Bloomfield From the magazine
Syria topic image
Syria
September 11, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #98: The Syrian war through the camera
Prospect Team
Syria
Syria-image
The Prospect Podcast #98: The Syrian war through the camera
Prospect Team
Syria topic image
World
February 27, 2019
There's an important discussion to be had about Hezbollah—but it's not through the lens of Westminster politics
Steve Bloomfield
World
Syria-image
There's an important discussion to be had about Hezbollah—but it's not through the lens of Westminster politics
Steve Bloomfield
Syria topic image
Politics
July 17, 2018
Whatever happened to Seymour Hersh?
Steve Bloomfield From the magazine
Politics
Syria-image
Whatever happened to Seymour Hersh?
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Syria topic image
Society
July 17, 2018
Meet the Syrian chef who refused to be a refugee
Wendell Steavenson From the magazine
Society
Syria-image
Meet the Syrian chef who refused to be a refugee
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Syria topic image
World
April 18, 2018
Syria—it's time to launch a diplomatic war
Karin von Hippel
World
Syria-image
Syria—it's time to launch a diplomatic war
Karin von Hippel
1 2 3 4 ... 29 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 141
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines