Saddam Hussein
World
July 17, 2020
I was Saddam’s prisoner
How a holiday to Iraq in the summer of 1990 turned into a months-long nightmare
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Culture
June 21, 2016
Unearthing Richard III—why dictators never sleep easy
Sameer Rahim
Essays
September 18, 2013
Syria: What should we do?
Prospect Team
From the magazine
World
September 18, 2013
Humanitarian intervention
Bernard Kouchner
Technology
March 23, 2011
Energy special: The main security risk for Europe
Simon Henderson
Essays
February 23, 2011
Is Arab democracy a fantasy?
Eugene Rogan
Regulars
January 26, 2011
In fact
Prospect
Culture
March 01, 2009
The death and life of Saddam’s soldier
Neal Ascherson
