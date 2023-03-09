Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Iraq War
Prospect Podcast
March 09, 2023
Iraq, 20 years on—with Ghaith Abdul-Ahad
Alan Rusbridger
Essays
June 15, 2016
Blair: the reckoning
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Essays
March 24, 2016
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Politics
June 03, 2015
Charles Kennedy: the last social democrat?
Dick Newby
Politics
April 07, 2015
Tony Blair and Labour: it's complicated
Josh Lowe
Politics
Tony Blair and Labour: it's complicated
Josh Lowe
Politics
January 23, 2015
Big Question: are public inquiries a waste of time?
Prospect Team
Politics
Big Question: are public inquiries a waste of time?
Prospect Team
Culture
February 20, 2014
Can fiction capture the Iraq war?
Adam Haslett
From the magazine
Culture
Can fiction capture the Iraq war?
Adam Haslett
From the magazine
Essays
October 16, 2013
Preview: A drama never surpassed
Bronwen Maddox
Essays
Preview: A drama never surpassed
Bronwen Maddox
Essays
October 16, 2013
A drama never surpassed
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Essays
A drama never surpassed
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
6
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 28
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines