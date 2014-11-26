Log in
World
November 26, 2014
Why Israel's Jewish nation-state bill is so controversial
Jessica Abrahams
World
August 20, 2014
Ten things you should know about Hamas
Stephen Farrell
From the magazine
Politics
August 14, 2014
Parliament must be recalled—Gisela Stuart
Gisela Stuart
World
August 05, 2014
Gaza: Is Israel fighting a just war?
Jeff McMahan
World
August 04, 2014
Gaza: Israel's leaders seem to have got their calculations wrong
Michael Clarke
World
August 01, 2014
Gaza: Might Hamas get an offer they can't refuse?
Josh Lowe
World
July 31, 2014
Israel: A tragedy that has been a long time coming
Prospect Team
World
July 31, 2014
Narendra Modi's pragmatism over Gaza shows he isn't in thrall to the far right
Iravati Guha
World
June 18, 2014
Could Israel be drifting towards disaster?
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
