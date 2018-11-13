Log in
Cairo
Culture
November 13, 2018
Why the Arab Spring failed
Egypt's general-president must take the blame
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
World
April 04, 2018
With over a million Egyptians spoiling their ballots, the suppression that ensured Sisi's victory is brewing discontent
Ruth Michaelson
World
December 19, 2016
Christianity is in peril in the Middle East
Rachel Halliburton
World
March 30, 2016
"Inside Obama’s White House" reminds us politics can be a deeply tragic affair
Philip Collins
Culture
May 08, 2014
Critical Thinking #5: Marina Warner
Zeljka Marosevic
Politics
July 10, 2013
Can the Egyptian military deliver democracy?
Saqeb Mueen
Culture
November 23, 2011
Prospect wins at the Foreign Press Association media awards
Prospect
Cairo
September 17, 2009
Lyrical exorcism
Rachel Aspden
Culture
June 12, 2009
Power's world: can Obama marry the history of Islam with the politics of today?
Jonathan Power
