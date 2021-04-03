Egypt

Culture
April 03, 2021
Nawal El Saadawi (1931-2021): the pen can also be a weapon
The novelist, memoirist, doctor and feminist spoke to Prospect three years before her death about her upbringing in Egypt and the writer’s role in speaking the savage truth
Sameer Rahim
Culture
November 13, 2018
Why the Arab Spring failed
Steve Bloomfield From the magazine
World
April 04, 2018
With over a million Egyptians spoiling their ballots, the suppression that ensured Sisi's victory is brewing discontent
Ruth Michaelson
World
January 24, 2018
Across North Africa and the Middle East, 2018 looks to be a year of civil unrest
Claire Spencer
World
October 20, 2017
Egypt is in danger of becoming a failed state—and western leaders are mishandling the crisis
Robert Springborg
World
December 19, 2016
Christianity is in peril in the Middle East
Rachel Halliburton
World
March 30, 2016
"Inside Obama’s White House" reminds us politics can be a deeply tragic affair
Philip Collins
Politics
December 15, 2015
Prospect's best articles of 2015
Prospect Team
World
September 09, 2015
'Violence against women is taking on new shapes and forms'
Jessica Abrahams
