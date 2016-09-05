G20

Politics
September 05, 2016
Good PMI data—but that won't save us
As this G20 summit proves, we are aggravating key partners
Alex Dean
Economics
August 30, 2016
The G20 is likely to disappoint
George Magnus
Economics
March 01, 2016
World growth is faltering—the G20 must start practising what it preaches
George Magnus
Politics
November 14, 2015
What do the Paris attacks mean for the G20?
Andrew Hammond
Opinions
May 21, 2014
Special Report: Political projects
Paola Subacchi From the magazine
Opinions
Politics
September 06, 2013
Friday news roundup
Prospect Team
Politics
Politics
September 05, 2013
Thursday news roundup
Prospect Team
Politics
Politics
September 03, 2013
Tuesday news roundup
Prospect Team
Politics
Economics
May 22, 2013
Cracking down on tax avoidance
Paul Collier From the magazine
Economics
