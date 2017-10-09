Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Independence
Politics
October 09, 2017
Spain (and Scotland) should remember: a flexible constitution is what keeps the show on the road
Don't knock the British constitution. It always moves on, and allows us to do the same
Adam Tomkins
From the magazine
Politics
June 28, 2017
Nicola Sturgeon faces an uphill battle if she wants to revive IndyRef2
John Curtice
Politics
August 25, 2016
Scotland spends more than it earns—there’s nothing else to it
John McTernan
World
September 11, 2015
Will Catalonia become independent?
Sam Edwards
Politics
June 19, 2015
Why the SNP has been bad for Scotland
Prospect Team
Politics
Why the SNP has been bad for Scotland
Prospect Team
Opinions
November 26, 2014
The National: Scotland's nationalist newspaper is not McPravda
Gerry Hassan
Opinions
The National: Scotland's nationalist newspaper is not McPravda
Gerry Hassan
Society
October 17, 2014
How to cook... Catalan cuisine
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Society
How to cook... Catalan cuisine
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
September 19, 2014
Scotland: the result
Prospect Team
Politics
Scotland: the result
Prospect Team
Politics
September 19, 2014
Scottish referendum: the view from Northern Ireland
David McKittrick
Politics
Scottish referendum: the view from Northern Ireland
David McKittrick
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines