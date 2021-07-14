Foreign Policy

World
July 14, 2021
The legacy of 9/11
After 20 years of foreign policy failures following the attacks on the World Trade Center, America is finally rethinking its place in the world
Stephen Wertheim From the magazine
Politics
April 15, 2021
Lisa Nandy: How Labour will root a new foreign policy in the home front
Lisa Nandy
World
November 11, 2020
Biden transform US foreign policy? Don’t count on it
Anatol Lieven
Politics
November 10, 2020
The case for a values-based foreign policy
Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah
Foreign Policy
November 01, 2020
The Prospect Interview #153: America in the world, with Stephen Wertheim
Prospect Team
World
January 28, 2020
Weaker, poorer and less safe—how the coming battle between the US and China could damage Britain and Europe
Simon Fraser
World
Foreign Policy topic image
World
January 21, 2020
How Boris Johnson’s confused handling of the Iran crisis highlights Britain’s absent foreign policy
Steve Bloomfield
World
Foreign Policy topic image
Politics
November 21, 2019
The UK had finally moved on from the hawkish "liberalism" of New Labour. Enter Jo Swinson
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
Foreign Policy topic image
Culture
October 04, 2019
The Obama administration's misadventures in foreign policy
Steve Bloomfield From the magazine
Culture
