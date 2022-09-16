Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Sweden
Politics
September 16, 2022
What next for Sweden’s Social Democrats?
It is party that was once hailed as a model of “social democracy in action.” But its recent electoral defeat could signal the beginning of a very different kind of Swedish politics
Dominic Hinde
Society
January 12, 2022
What Sweden can teach us about fighting fake news
Elisabeth Braw
World
October 05, 2020
The twisty tale of Dr Tegnell
Richard Orange
From the magazine
World
May 01, 2020
Will Sweden's herd immunity experiment pay off?
Richard Orange
From the magazine
World
November 27, 2019
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
Paul Lever
World
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
Paul Lever
Opinions
August 21, 2018
Could Sweden fall to the far right?
Maddy Savage
From the magazine
Opinions
Could Sweden fall to the far right?
Maddy Savage
From the magazine
Politics
February 05, 2016
A message to Sweden's timid left: talk about immigration or fade into irrelevance
Tatty Good
Politics
A message to Sweden's timid left: talk about immigration or fade into irrelevance
Tatty Good
Regulars
April 27, 2010
Number cruncher
Stephen Nickell
From the magazine
Regulars
Number cruncher
Stephen Nickell
From the magazine
Culture
November 18, 2009
The kindness of witches
Andrew Brown
From the magazine
Culture
The kindness of witches
Andrew Brown
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines