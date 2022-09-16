Sweden

Politics
September 16, 2022
What next for Sweden’s Social Democrats?
It is party that was once hailed as a model of “social democracy in action.” But its recent electoral defeat could signal the beginning of a very different kind of Swedish politics
Dominic Hinde
Society
January 12, 2022
What Sweden can teach us about fighting fake news
Elisabeth Braw
World
October 05, 2020
The twisty tale of Dr Tegnell
Richard Orange From the magazine
World
May 01, 2020
Will Sweden's herd immunity experiment pay off?
Richard Orange From the magazine
World
November 27, 2019
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
Paul Lever
Opinions
August 21, 2018
Could Sweden fall to the far right?
Maddy Savage From the magazine
Politics
February 05, 2016
A message to Sweden's timid left: talk about immigration or fade into irrelevance
Tatty Good
Regulars
April 27, 2010
Number cruncher
Stephen Nickell From the magazine
Culture
November 18, 2009
The kindness of witches
Andrew Brown From the magazine
