Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Scandinavia
Culture
December 08, 2022
A mother and daughter ‘tied together by pain and rage’
The latest novel by the Norwegian author Vigdis Hjorth has been translated into English. It is almost as unsettling as her previous ‘Will and Testament’
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
Politics
September 16, 2022
What next for Sweden’s Social Democrats?
Dominic Hinde
Society
January 12, 2022
What Sweden can teach us about fighting fake news
Elisabeth Braw
World
October 12, 2021
The transformative vision of the Nordic folk high school
Eleanor Salter
World
October 05, 2020
The twisty tale of Dr Tegnell
Richard Orange
From the magazine
World
The twisty tale of Dr Tegnell
Richard Orange
From the magazine
Society
July 15, 2020
Letters and diaries: Meetings of great minds throughout history
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Society
Letters and diaries: Meetings of great minds throughout history
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
World
May 01, 2020
Will Sweden's herd immunity experiment pay off?
Richard Orange
From the magazine
World
Will Sweden's herd immunity experiment pay off?
Richard Orange
From the magazine
World
November 27, 2019
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
Paul Lever
World
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
Paul Lever
World
May 06, 2019
The Norway option is the worst Brexit outcome except for all the others
Franklin Dehousse
World
The Norway option is the worst Brexit outcome except for all the others
Franklin Dehousse
1
2
3
4
...
16
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 78
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines