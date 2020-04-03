Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
April 03, 2020
"I often considered whether we would not have to destroy Paris"—How Hitler fell in love with the French capital
The way we were: Hitler's recollections of Paris and Rome
Ian Irvine
Politics
April 17, 2019
"They will take from you everything": how the far-right is already exploiting the tragedy of the Notre Dame fire
Cécile Guerin
Culture
October 17, 2018
Why we're losing our faith in economic growth
Richard McNeill Douglas
Essays
September 21, 2018
How to make a 24-hour city
Prospect Team
Culture
August 21, 2018
The men who destroyed Paris—and then rebuilt it
Zoe Apostolides
Society
July 17, 2018
Meet the Syrian chef who refused to be a refugee
Wendell Steavenson
Culture
July 13, 2018
Wilde about Paris: the sex, drink and liberation of Oscar Wilde's "lost" years
Alex Dean
Opinions
May 17, 2018
One year on, France is conflicted about Macron
Lucy Wadham
World
October 11, 2017
We'll always have (some version of) Paris
Sophie Grove
