World
April 25, 2022
Macron’s far-from-resounding victory leaves his enemies with much to play for
With voter apathy at an all-time high, all eyes now turn to the French legislative elections in June
Patrick Marnham
Politics
March 02, 2021
Emmanuel Macron promised a new French liberalism. Now he’s crushing it
Pauline Bock
World
April 06, 2017
French election debate: blood on the carpet
Jim Wolfreys
Essays
March 10, 2017
Thirty year march of the Front National
Lucy Wadham From the magazine
Economics
February 07, 2017
French election: What the result could mean for the country's economy
George Magnus
World
December 06, 2016
What are Marine Le Pen’s chances?
Jim Wolfreys
World
November 17, 2016
Watching the world fall apart
Lucy Wadham
Politics
May 27, 2016
Big question: Has Britain fallen prey to populism?
Prospect Team
World
April 01, 2016
Free trade is good for everyone—we must keep saying so
John McTernan
