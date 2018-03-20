Front National

Society
March 20, 2018
The food that got a Front National politician sacked
The French love couscous. But what is it—grain, pasta or neither?
Wendell Steavenson From the magazine
Essays
March 10, 2017
Thirty year march of the Front National
Lucy Wadham From the magazine
World
December 06, 2016
What are Marine Le Pen’s chances?
Jim Wolfreys
Opinions
November 18, 2016
View from Italy: A continent confronts the ballot box. Again
Bill Emmott From the magazine
World
November 17, 2016
Watching the world fall apart
Lucy Wadham
Opinions
March 24, 2016
What are the chances of a Frexit?
Lucy Wadham From the magazine
Essays
March 22, 2016
France's clampdown on radical Muslims could be storing up trouble
Christopher de Bellaigue From the magazine
Politics
January 27, 2016
The Age of Immigration
Jay Elwes
Politics
December 15, 2015
Prospect's best articles of 2015
Prospect Team
