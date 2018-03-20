Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Front National
Society
March 20, 2018
The food that got a Front National politician sacked
The French love couscous. But what is it—grain, pasta or neither?
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Essays
March 10, 2017
Thirty year march of the Front National
Lucy Wadham
From the magazine
World
December 06, 2016
What are Marine Le Pen's chances?
Jim Wolfreys
Opinions
November 18, 2016
View from Italy: A continent confronts the ballot box. Again
Bill Emmott
From the magazine
World
November 17, 2016
Watching the world fall apart
Lucy Wadham
World
Opinions
March 24, 2016
What are the chances of a Frexit?
Lucy Wadham
From the magazine
Opinions
From the magazine
Essays
March 22, 2016
France's clampdown on radical Muslims could be storing up trouble
Christopher de Bellaigue
From the magazine
Essays
From the magazine
Politics
January 27, 2016
The Age of Immigration
Jay Elwes
Politics
Politics
December 15, 2015
Prospect's best articles of 2015
Prospect Team
Politics
