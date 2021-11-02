Catalonia

November 02, 2021
Spain’s hunt for political prisoners
The treatment of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont this autumn shows Madrid is causing a wider rule of law crisis
Tom Canetti From the magazine
Politics
Culture
Politics
World
World
