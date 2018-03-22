Romania

March 22, 2018
Exodus from Romania: How free movement looks at the other end of the EU
With hundreds of thousands of people opting to work abroad, it is hard to see a way forward for much of rural Romania
Stephen McGrath From the magazine
Essays
Essays
Culture
Politics
Essays
