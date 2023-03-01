Poland

Poland-image
World
March 01, 2023
The war for the soul of Poland
Warsaw has been one of Kyiv’s loudest champions since conflict returned to Europe. But one country can have multiple truths, and Poland has still not decided which to believe
Neal Ascherson From the magazine
Poland-image
World
April 25, 2022
Lech Wałęsa: Putin wants us all to go to hell together
Charlie Hancock
Poland-image
World
January 05, 2022
Abandoned in the forest: How Poland is pushing refugees out of the EU
Andrew Connelly
Poland-image
Culture
November 04, 2021
The rise and fall of a Messiah: Olga Tokarczuk’s epic novel of Jewish life in Poland
Catherine Taylor From the magazine
Poland topic image
Poland
June 30, 2021
The Prospect Podcast #186: Poland’s authoritarian turn
Prospect Team
Poland
Poland-image
The Prospect Podcast #186: Poland’s authoritarian turn
Prospect Team
Poland topic image
Politics
June 10, 2021
Poland’s authoritarian turn could destroy its relationship with the west
Christian Davies From the magazine
Politics
Poland-image
Poland’s authoritarian turn could destroy its relationship with the west
Christian Davies
From the magazine
Poland topic image
World
August 28, 2020
How democracies die: the case of Hungary
Samira Shackle From the magazine
World
Poland-image
How democracies die: the case of Hungary
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Poland topic image
Politics
March 09, 2020
“Brexit gave them the courage”: For Polish women in the UK, the British dream of the 2000s has died
Weronika Strzyzynska
Politics
Poland-image
“Brexit gave them the courage”: For Polish women in the UK, the British dream of the 2000s has died
Weronika Strzyzynska
Poland topic image
Culture
November 12, 2019
How the post-1989 liberal dream became an illiberal nightmare
Mark Leonard From the magazine
Culture
Poland-image
How the post-1989 liberal dream became an illiberal nightmare
Mark Leonard
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 5 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 23
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines