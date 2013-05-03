Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Silvio Berlusconi
World
May 03, 2013
Can they fix Italy?
Berlusconi might have other ideas
Vincenzo Scarpetta
World
January 05, 2012
Youssou N’Dour: singer-statesman
Daniel Cohen
Politics
October 25, 2011
Europe's boring leader problem
Prospect
World
July 12, 2011
Forza Napolitano!
Ferdinando Giugliano
Politics
June 01, 2011
After Berlusconi, what's Left?
Ferdinando Giugliano
Politics
After Berlusconi, what's Left?
Ferdinando Giugliano
World
March 25, 2011
Is Libya the birthplace of bunga bunga?
Tom Streithorst
World
Is Libya the birthplace of bunga bunga?
Tom Streithorst
Silvio Berlusconi
March 23, 2011
Europe: on the wrong side of history?
Stephen Castle
Silvio Berlusconi
Europe: on the wrong side of history?
Stephen Castle
World
March 23, 2011
World: The month ahead
Prospect
World
World: The month ahead
Prospect
Silvio Berlusconi
March 04, 2011
Berlusconi, Gaddafi and the failure of freewheeling diplomacy
Ferdinando Giugliano
Silvio Berlusconi
Berlusconi, Gaddafi and the failure of freewheeling diplomacy
Ferdinando Giugliano
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 14
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines