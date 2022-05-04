Log in
Sinn Fein
Politics
May 04, 2022
What would a Sinn Féin election victory actually mean for Northern Irish politics?
A republican first minister in Stormont would be of huge symbolic importance—but would mean little short-term practical change
Finn McRedmond
Politics
January 10, 2020
The details of the Stormont deal that allowed the DUP and Sinn Féin to climb down
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
December 14, 2019
The new electoral reality in Northern Ireland and how the DUP hit rock bottom
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
November 05, 2019
How Brexit became Northern Ireland’s second constitutional question
Siobhán Fenton
Other
March 25, 2019
While thousands marched in London, few noticed Northern Ireland’s chances of a functional government slipping even further away
Sarah Creighton
Politics
July 18, 2018
Northern Irish politics is in turmoil—why won't anyone take responsibility?
Alex Kane
Politics
June 05, 2018
Yes, they might win votes off Sinn Féin—but long term, the DUP's abortion stance could harm them
Kylie Noble
Politics
February 15, 2018
Everything you need to know about how talks collapsed in Stormont
Adrianne Peltz
Politics
January 12, 2018
What next for Northern Ireland?
Andrew McQuillan
