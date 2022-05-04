Ireland

Ireland-image
Politics
May 04, 2022
What would a Sinn Féin election victory actually mean for Northern Irish politics?
A republican first minister in Stormont would be of huge symbolic importance—but would mean little short-term practical change
Finn McRedmond
