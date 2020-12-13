Berlin

Culture
December 13, 2020
The vapid world of Berlin's start-ups
A fictional satire lacks urgency
Zoe Apostolides From the magazine
World
July 28, 2020
Germany still hopes that China will “change through trade.” It will not
Paul Lever
Society
April 03, 2020
"I often considered whether we would not have to destroy Paris"—How Hitler fell in love with the French capital
Ian Irvine From the magazine
World
August 05, 2019
Even after six years, making a home out of Europe is still an exercise in optimism
Nathan Ma
Essays
September 21, 2018
How to make a 24-hour city
Prospect Team From the magazine
Culture
April 06, 2018
"There is more than dirt in our history": how Berlin became the capital of Romani art
Morgan Meaker
World
December 21, 2016
Berlin attacks: another test for liberalism
Pauline Neville-Jones
World
September 23, 2016
After the Berlin election
Charles Lees
Opinions
January 22, 2015
Germany, Putin’s former friend
Constanze Stelzenmueller From the magazine
