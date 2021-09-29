Log in
Angela Merkel
Politics
September 29, 2021
What can Labour learn from Olaf Scholz’s victory?
Experience, competence and trust appear to have got Scholz over the line. Keir Starmer’s party must demonstrate the same trilogy of virtues
Andrew Adonis
World
September 15, 2021
Can Olaf Scholz lead the SDP to victory?
Andrew Adonis
World
March 16, 2021
Is German politics getting interesting again?
Paul Lever
World
January 19, 2021
Armin Laschet is no Angela Merkel. He may still win the German chancellorship
Paul Lever
Culture
October 06, 2020
Why the Germans do it better
Matthew Qvortrup
From the magazine
Culture
Why the Germans do it better
Matthew Qvortrup
From the magazine
World
July 28, 2020
Germany still hopes that China will “change through trade.” It will not
Paul Lever
World
Germany still hopes that China will “change through trade.” It will not
Paul Lever
Other
October 09, 2019
The European Union has abandoned indulgence of UK delusions, and you cannot blame them
Jonathan Lis
Other
The European Union has abandoned indulgence of UK delusions, and you cannot blame them
Jonathan Lis
Politics
April 11, 2019
The plain truth is that Britain will probably never leave the European Union—thank goodness
Jonathan Lis
Politics
The plain truth is that Britain will probably never leave the European Union—thank goodness
Jonathan Lis
World
February 16, 2019
The reinvention of Germany’s social democrats?
Paul Lever
World
The reinvention of Germany’s social democrats?
Paul Lever
