Germany

World
September 08, 2022
Germany’s winter of rage
Far-right parties took on the government over migration and Covid lockdowns. As energy prices start to hurt consumers, they’ve turned their attention to the war in Ukraine
Emily Schultheis
World
May 23, 2022
Eurovision 2022 shows Germany and France may not be as popular as they think
Paul Lever
Politics
March 31, 2022
The end of German illusions
Paul Lever
Economics
March 10, 2022
Will the EU join the Russian energy embargo?
Megan Greene
World
March 07, 2022
The meaning of Germany’s historic defence shift
Peter Ricketts
World
Politics
November 27, 2021
Germany’s new traffic light coalition has declared its ambitions. Can it deliver?
Paul Lever
Politics
Politics
September 29, 2021
What can Labour learn from Olaf Scholz’s victory?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Politics
September 27, 2021
Olaf Scholz: a tailor-made chancellor
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Politics
September 27, 2021
And the winner of the German election is… Angela Merkel
Paul Lever
Politics
