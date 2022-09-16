European Politics

Politics
September 16, 2022
What next for Sweden’s Social Democrats?
It is party that was once hailed as a model of “social democracy in action.” But its recent electoral defeat could signal the beginning of a very different kind of Swedish politics
Dominic Hinde
Politics
November 27, 2021
Germany’s new traffic light coalition has declared its ambitions. Can it deliver?
Paul Lever
World
March 16, 2021
Is German politics getting interesting again?
Paul Lever
World
April 03, 2020
The EU needs to counter Italy’s coronavirus-induced Euroscepticism
Luigi Scazzieri
World
January 28, 2020
Lessons from Europe in how to revive a moribund Labour Party
Charlotte McDonald-Gibson
World
Charlotte McDonald-Gibson
Politics
January 15, 2020
What is a Remainer to do?
Stephen Wright
Politics
Stephen Wright
Economics
July 03, 2019
Christine Lagarde appointment: EU leaders have sent a powerful signal about the future of the eurozone
Paul Wallace
Economics
Paul Wallace
World
February 16, 2019
The reinvention of Germany’s social democrats?
Paul Lever
World
Paul Lever
World
March 02, 2018
Italy’s centre-left will almost certainly lose power on Sunday—but all is not lost
Steve Bloomfield
World
Steve Bloomfield
