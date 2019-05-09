Log in
World
May 09, 2019
The European parliament is about to undergo profound change—with consequences for the whole continent
The upcoming elections will recast the balance of MEPs and populists stand to gain most
Simon Hix
Politics
March 07, 2019
Extension of Article 50 and the European parliament elections: a guide for the perplexed
George Peretz
World
November 21, 2018
Uncertainty hangs over British staffers in Brussels
Matthew Bevington
Politics
April 25, 2018
What happens to the UK’s seats in the European Parliament after Brexit?
Simon Usherwood
Essays
February 18, 2016
Cameron's EU deal is wafer thin, but that's not the point
John Springford
From the magazine
Essays
Politics
May 28, 2014
Should we hold elections on the weekend?
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
Essays
May 21, 2014
Scottish independence: Federalism is the only way to save the UK
David Marquand
From the magazine
Essays
Politics
May 21, 2014
European Elections: On the campaign trail with the Lib Dems
Josh Lowe
Politics
Politics
March 26, 2014
Revealing all—or nothing
Jay Elwes
Politics
