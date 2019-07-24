Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
European Elections
Politics
July 24, 2019
Back in business: how the Liberal Democrats turned their luck around
The next challenge for the party is to cut through on issues beyond Brexit
John Curtice
Politics
July 08, 2019
The fast rise and fall of the two-party system
John Curtice
Politics
May 29, 2019
The European elections earthquake struck. Now the dust is settling—did anything actually change?
Jonathan Lis
Politics
May 28, 2019
The balance of power among Northern Ireland’s MEPs has shifted—and it could have big consequences for Brexit
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
May 28, 2019
European election results: the death knell for Britain’s two-party system?
Peter Kellner
Politics
European election results: the death knell for Britain’s two-party system?
Peter Kellner
World
May 27, 2019
A bumpy road ahead: What these election results mean for Europe
Georgina Wright
World
A bumpy road ahead: What these election results mean for Europe
Georgina Wright
Politics
May 20, 2019
European elections: the polling data has been good but the analysis has been terrible
Peter Kellner
Politics
European elections: the polling data has been good but the analysis has been terrible
Peter Kellner
Politics
May 14, 2019
Has Change UK blown it?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Has Change UK blown it?
Peter Kellner
Politics
May 14, 2019
What everyone has missed about a no-deal Brexit
Alex Dean
Politics
What everyone has missed about a no-deal Brexit
Alex Dean
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 16
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines