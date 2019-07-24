European Elections

Politics
July 24, 2019
Back in business: how the Liberal Democrats turned their luck around
The next challenge for the party is to cut through on issues beyond Brexit
John Curtice
Politics
July 08, 2019
The fast rise and fall of the two-party system
John Curtice
Politics
May 29, 2019
The European elections earthquake struck. Now the dust is settling—did anything actually change?
Jonathan Lis
Politics
May 28, 2019
The balance of power among Northern Ireland’s MEPs has shifted—and it could have big consequences for Brexit
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
May 28, 2019
European election results: the death knell for Britain’s two-party system?
Peter Kellner
World
May 27, 2019
A bumpy road ahead: What these election results mean for Europe
Georgina Wright
Politics
May 20, 2019
European elections: the polling data has been good but the analysis has been terrible
Peter Kellner
Politics
May 14, 2019
Has Change UK blown it?
Peter Kellner
Politics
May 14, 2019
What everyone has missed about a no-deal Brexit
Alex Dean
