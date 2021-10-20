Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
European Court of Human Rights
Politics
October 20, 2021
The rule of Dominic Raab
The justice secretary’s plan to defy the ECHR will delight dictators worldwide
Andrew Adonis
Politics
August 19, 2015
Scrapping the Human Rights Act will hurt the UK
Dominic Grieve
From the magazine
Politics
October 10, 2014
Human Rights Act: Why the Conservatives are wrong
Dominic Grieve
World
May 23, 2014
Should Azerbaijan be expelled from the Council of Europe?
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
October 11, 2013
"The UK had human rights before 1998" and other excuses
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
"The UK had human rights before 1998" and other excuses
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
October 01, 2013
For all our sakes, don't scrap the Human Rights Act
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
For all our sakes, don't scrap the Human Rights Act
Jessica Abrahams
World
January 05, 2011
What next for Khodorkovsky?
Tomas Hirst
World
What next for Khodorkovsky?
Tomas Hirst
World
October 26, 2010
Turkey's reputation on the line
Margaret Owen
World
Turkey's reputation on the line
Margaret Owen
Race
July 14, 2010
Why France is banning the veil
Ruth Harris
Race
Why France is banning the veil
Ruth Harris
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
