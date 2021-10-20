European Court of Human Rights

October 20, 2021
The rule of Dominic Raab
The justice secretary’s plan to defy the ECHR will delight dictators worldwide
Andrew Adonis
August 19, 2015
Scrapping the Human Rights Act will hurt the UK
Dominic Grieve From the magazine
October 10, 2014
Human Rights Act: Why the Conservatives are wrong
Dominic Grieve
May 23, 2014
Should Azerbaijan be expelled from the Council of Europe?
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
October 11, 2013
"The UK had human rights before 1998" and other excuses
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
October 01, 2013
For all our sakes, don't scrap the Human Rights Act
Jessica Abrahams
World
January 05, 2011
What next for Khodorkovsky?
Tomas Hirst
World
October 26, 2010
Turkey's reputation on the line
Margaret Owen
Race
July 14, 2010
Why France is banning the veil
Ruth Harris
