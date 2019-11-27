European Commission

World
November 27, 2019
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
The geographical imbalance in senior EU appointments has gone on far too long
Paul Lever
July 04, 2019
The immense geopolitical challenges facing the EU’s next leaders
Zoe Alipranti
Economics
November 16, 2016
London: the European City
Mark Boleat
Economics
September 01, 2016
Big question: will Britain benefit from the EU ruling on Apple's taxes?
Prospect Team
Opinions
August 21, 2013
Radical Ed
Clare Short From the magazine
Opinions
Radical Ed
Clare Short
From the magazine
European Union
June 26, 2013
Europe: Britain's migration delusion
Hugo Brady
Europe: Britain's migration delusion
Hugo Brady
Politics
March 15, 2011
Fish, food banks and unsustainable celebrity activism
Joshua Haddow
Fish, food banks and unsustainable celebrity activism
Joshua Haddow
Essays
January 26, 2011
Investment special: Stop the Greek exit
Vicky Pryce From the magazine
Investment special: Stop the Greek exit
Vicky Pryce
From the magazine
Technology
October 20, 2010
Death and the internet
Yorick Wilks
Death and the internet
Yorick Wilks
