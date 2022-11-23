Single Market

Single Market-image
Politics
November 23, 2022
To really boost growth, Rishi Sunak should reform the terms of Brexit
Sunak’s political strategy is as full of holes as a Swiss cheese
Andrew Adonis
Economics
October 18, 2019
Understanding Brexit: How the “backstop” became the “frontstop”
Allie Renison
October 15, 2019
The latest Brexit plan may stand a chance but unanswered questions remain
David Henig
October 09, 2019
No-deal readiness, Lord Cockfield and the British ingenuity behind the EU single market
David Anderson
September 10, 2019
You cannot wish away the hard choices inherent in Brexit
David Henig
April 03, 2019
A second referendum is closer than it has ever been before
Jonathan Lis
