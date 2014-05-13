Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Roy Jenkins
Politics
May 13, 2014
The five best Prime Ministers we never had
The best political figures to miss out on the top job
Josh Lowe
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book review: Roy Jenkins: A Well-Rounded Life by John Campbell
Peter Mandelson
Culture
April 04, 2014
Book review: Against the Tide by Dick Taverne
Hugh Purcell
Culture
April 20, 2012
Prospect
Regulars
July 21, 2010
The way we were: politicians on holiday
Ian Irvine
Opinions
July 21, 2010
Doing the sums on AV
Peter Kellner
Columns
June 21, 2010
Political notes: the alternative vote
Opinions
June 03, 2009
A real British museum
Kenneth Baker
Culture
May 03, 2009
This month: the way we were
Ian Irvine
