Politics
May 13, 2014
The five best Prime Ministers we never had
The best political figures to miss out on the top job
Josh Lowe
Roy Jenkins-image
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book review: Roy Jenkins: A Well-Rounded Life by John Campbell
Peter Mandelson From the magazine
Roy Jenkins-image
Culture
April 04, 2014
Book review: Against the Tide by Dick Taverne
Hugh Purcell
Roy Jenkins-image
Culture
April 20, 2012
Staff picks
Prospect
Roy Jenkins topic image
Regulars
July 21, 2010
The way we were: politicians on holiday
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Roy Jenkins topic image
Opinions
July 21, 2010
Doing the sums on AV
Peter Kellner From the magazine
Roy Jenkins topic image
Columns
June 21, 2010
Political notes: the alternative vote
Roy Jenkins topic image
Opinions
June 03, 2009
A real British museum
Kenneth Baker From the magazine
Roy Jenkins topic image
Culture
May 03, 2009
This month: the way we were
Ian Irvine From the magazine
