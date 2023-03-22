European Union

China
March 22, 2023
China’s approach to Europe? Anti-diplomacy
Locked in strategic rivalry with the US, China should be launching a counterbalancing charm offensive in European capitals. But for those on the receiving end of its aggressive nationalist posturing, charm is the last word that comes to mind
Isabel Hilton
Politics
March 01, 2023
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
World
March 01, 2023
The war for the soul of Poland
Neal Ascherson From the magazine
Politics
February 02, 2023
Sooner or later, re-entry to the customs union and single market is inevitable
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 12, 2023
The last thing Britain needs right now is Rees-Mogg’s “Brexit Freedoms” Bill
Schona Jolly
Politics
December 27, 2022
We need to reinvent Britain’s role in the world. This is how
John Kampfner
Politics
December 08, 2022
We got a Remainer and a Leaver to agree on Brexit—sort of
Iain Martin From the magazine
Politics
November 23, 2022
To really boost growth, Rishi Sunak should reform the terms of Brexit
Andrew Adonis
Culture
October 06, 2022
What is a home?
Caitlin Quinlan
