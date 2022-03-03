Slavery

March 03, 2022
Enlightened advocate, or the great delayer? Henry Dundas’s complex relationship with slavery
How one of Scotland’s most prominent politicians of the 18th-century has created bitter enmity in academic circles more than 200 years later
John Lloyd From the magazine
People
March 03, 2022
Sonita Alleyne: ‘If you know something’s stolen, what do you do? You give it back’
Alan Rusbridger
Culture
October 04, 2021
Revisiting history: the troubling side of the venerable country house
Diane Roberts From the magazine
Culture
August 20, 2021
What the great statue reckoning can teach us
Andrew Thompson
Culture
November 09, 2020
The epic life of Toussaint Louverture
Carrie Gibson From the magazine
Philosophy
June 09, 2020
One and a half cheers for the statue topplers
Julian Baggini
Culture
August 15, 2017
Colson Whitehead's new slavery novel contains misery—but is crisply unsentimental about plantation life
Sameer Rahim From the magazine
Politics
July 15, 2015
British involvement in slavery didn't end with abolition
Steven Toft
Opinions
September 17, 2014
What if... Robert Burns had left Scotland?
Robert Crawford From the magazine
