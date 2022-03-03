Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Slavery
Society
March 03, 2022
Enlightened advocate, or the great delayer? Henry Dundas’s complex relationship with slavery
How one of Scotland’s most prominent politicians of the 18th-century has created bitter enmity in academic circles more than 200 years later
John Lloyd
From the magazine
People
March 03, 2022
Sonita Alleyne: ‘If you know something’s stolen, what do you do? You give it back’
Alan Rusbridger
Culture
October 04, 2021
Revisiting history: the troubling side of the venerable country house
Diane Roberts
From the magazine
Culture
August 20, 2021
What the great statue reckoning can teach us
Andrew Thompson
Culture
November 09, 2020
The epic life of Toussaint Louverture
Carrie Gibson
From the magazine
Culture
The epic life of Toussaint Louverture
Carrie Gibson
From the magazine
Philosophy
June 09, 2020
One and a half cheers for the statue topplers
Julian Baggini
Philosophy
One and a half cheers for the statue topplers
Julian Baggini
Culture
August 15, 2017
Colson Whitehead's new slavery novel contains misery—but is crisply unsentimental about plantation life
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Culture
Colson Whitehead's new slavery novel contains misery—but is crisply unsentimental about plantation life
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Politics
July 15, 2015
British involvement in slavery didn't end with abolition
Steven Toft
Politics
British involvement in slavery didn't end with abolition
Steven Toft
Opinions
September 17, 2014
What if... Robert Burns had left Scotland?
Robert Crawford
From the magazine
Opinions
What if... Robert Burns had left Scotland?
Robert Crawford
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines