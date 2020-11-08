Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Empire
Regulars
November 08, 2020
The duel: Are empires always bad?
A source of atrocity—or belonging? Two contributors advance opposing positions
Elleke Boehmer and Tom Holland
From the magazine
World
January 07, 2019
The myth of Brexit as imperial nostalgia
Robert Saunders
Essays
October 06, 2017
How imperialism still stops Britain from grasping how it looks to the world
Stuart Ward
From the magazine
Politics
September 22, 2017
Ignore Brexit myths of national decline—Britain's open, diverse culture made it better than ever
Ian Dunt
World
July 21, 2017
No, the British Empire isn't something to be proud of—in fact, it's still causing harm today
Daniel York Loh
World
No, the British Empire isn't something to be proud of—in fact, it's still causing harm today
Daniel York Loh
Essays
January 19, 2017
The Anglosphere: new enthusiasm for an old dream
Duncan Bell
From the magazine
Essays
The Anglosphere: new enthusiasm for an old dream
Duncan Bell
From the magazine
Culture
December 14, 2016
The Raj delusion
Yasmin Khan
From the magazine
Culture
The Raj delusion
Yasmin Khan
From the magazine
World
November 13, 2014
Duel: should we return the Elgin marbles?
Dominic Selwood
From the magazine
World
Duel: should we return the Elgin marbles?
Dominic Selwood
From the magazine
Culture
September 17, 2014
America: The relentless creation of the new
Josef Joffe
From the magazine
Culture
America: The relentless creation of the new
Josef Joffe
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
5
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 23
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines