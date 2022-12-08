Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Colonialism
Culture
December 08, 2022
The Chagossians: cast aside by history, but not by this book
Caroline Laurent’s newly translated, prize-winning novel ‘An Impossible Return’ takes up the case of the Chagos Islands—and the inhabitants who were exiled in the late 1960s
Charlie Duffield
From the magazine
Society
October 06, 2022
The ghosts of colonialism at the Pitt Rivers Museum
Andrew Dickson
From the magazine
Society
March 03, 2022
Enlightened advocate, or the great delayer? Henry Dundas’s complex relationship with slavery
John Lloyd
From the magazine
People
March 03, 2022
Sonita Alleyne: ‘If you know something’s stolen, what do you do? You give it back’
Alan Rusbridger
Culture
October 04, 2021
Revisiting history: the troubling side of the venerable country house
Diane Roberts
From the magazine
Culture
Revisiting history: the troubling side of the venerable country house
Diane Roberts
From the magazine
Culture
August 20, 2021
What the great statue reckoning can teach us
Andrew Thompson
Culture
What the great statue reckoning can teach us
Andrew Thompson
Culture
April 30, 2021
The missing Benin Bronzes
Samuel Reilly
From the magazine
Culture
The missing Benin Bronzes
Samuel Reilly
From the magazine
Philosophy
December 24, 2020
Should we stop erecting statues?
Philippa Levine
Philosophy
Should we stop erecting statues?
Philippa Levine
Culture
November 09, 2020
The epic life of Toussaint Louverture
Carrie Gibson
From the magazine
Culture
The epic life of Toussaint Louverture
Carrie Gibson
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
10
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 46
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines