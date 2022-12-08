Colonialism

Culture
December 08, 2022
The Chagossians: cast aside by history, but not by this book
Caroline Laurent’s newly translated, prize-winning novel ‘An Impossible Return’ takes up the case of the Chagos Islands—and the inhabitants who were exiled in the late 1960s
Charlie Duffield From the magazine
Society
October 06, 2022
The ghosts of colonialism at the Pitt Rivers Museum
Andrew Dickson From the magazine
Society
March 03, 2022
Enlightened advocate, or the great delayer? Henry Dundas’s complex relationship with slavery
John Lloyd From the magazine
People
March 03, 2022
Sonita Alleyne: ‘If you know something’s stolen, what do you do? You give it back’
Alan Rusbridger
Culture
October 04, 2021
Revisiting history: the troubling side of the venerable country house
Diane Roberts From the magazine
Culture
August 20, 2021
What the great statue reckoning can teach us
Andrew Thompson
Culture
April 30, 2021
The missing Benin Bronzes
Samuel Reilly From the magazine
Philosophy
December 24, 2020
Should we stop erecting statues?
Philippa Levine
Culture
November 09, 2020
The epic life of Toussaint Louverture
Carrie Gibson From the magazine
