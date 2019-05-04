Mao

Culture
May 04, 2019
Politics with bloodshed: how Maoism changed the world
Mao Zedong inspired millions across the world to follow his revolutionary path—with disastrous results
Isabel Hilton From the magazine
World
March 26, 2016
China’s future: status quo, reform, or chaos?
Roger Garside
Opinions
March 24, 2016
How did China forget its good manners?
Yuan Ren From the magazine
Politics
November 25, 2015
Watch: John McDonnell quotes from Mao's little red book in his Autumn Statement response
Josh Lowe
Politics
May 20, 2015
In this month's Prospect: in search of Great Britain
Bronwen Maddox From the magazine
Politics
Essays
April 23, 2014
Why do we tolerate poverty?
Amartya Sen From the magazine
Essays
Essays
November 14, 2013
The three Americas of the Chinese imagination
Yu Hua From the magazine
Essays
World
February 20, 2013
Will China curb its proxy?
John Garnaut From the magazine
World
World
March 20, 2012
China diary: Getting away from it
Mark Kitto From the magazine
World
