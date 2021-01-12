Beijing

Beijing-image
World
January 12, 2021
Who wins from the EU’s new investment deal with China?
Europe has sacrificed precious geopolitical capital to reach a framework agreement. Will it be worth it?
Isabel Hilton
World
November 21, 2020
China says autocracy works better. Covid tolls will lead people to conclude it’s right
Isabel Hilton
World
July 28, 2020
Germany still hopes that China will “change through trade.” It will not
Paul Lever
Economics
February 24, 2020
Markets wake up to the impact of coronavirus
Paul Wallace
World
January 23, 2020
Should the UK ban Huawei?
Isabel Hilton
Economics
December 17, 2019
Mesut Özil has fallen foul of an ever-more belligerent China
George Magnus
World
October 15, 2019
Hong Kong protests: what will Beijing do next?
Guy de Jonquières
Economics
July 22, 2019
China’s economic growth has halved—and it is set to halve again
George Magnus
Economics
June 24, 2019
The threat of recession looms over this G20 summit
George Magnus
