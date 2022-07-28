Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Borders
World
July 28, 2022
Can borders be changed without war?
International frontiers have been redrawn peacefully—but violence is usually the architect of change
Paul Lever
World
February 24, 2022
Citizenship should be a right—whatever Priti Patel thinks
Colin Yeo
Politics
November 24, 2021
New post-Brexit travel systems are about to kick in. The UK is not prepared
Sally Hamwee
Economics
September 24, 2020
A border with Kent: is this what sovereignty feels like?
Jonathan Lis
Economics
February 11, 2020
Michael Gove states the obvious
Jill Rutter
Economics
Michael Gove states the obvious
Jill Rutter
Culture
March 17, 2018
Tear down these walls
Chris Tilbury
From the magazine
Culture
Tear down these walls
Chris Tilbury
From the magazine
Regulars
August 12, 2017
"The most egregious little modernism": The best historical accounts of using passports
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Regulars
"The most egregious little modernism": The best historical accounts of using passports
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Society
September 21, 2011
Travel
Simon Goldhill
From the magazine
Society
Travel
Simon Goldhill
From the magazine
Opinions
September 22, 2010
Good luck Nigeria
Richard Dowden
From the magazine
Opinions
Good luck Nigeria
Richard Dowden
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines