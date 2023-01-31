Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
India
World
January 31, 2023
How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary—and failed miserably
The Hindu nationalists in power in India do not want their narrative challenged, but they cannot suppress the truth forever
N Ram
World
May 12, 2022
A home for captive elephants
Ruth Padel
Politics
March 09, 2022
Why India’s refusal to condemn Putin shouldn’t surprise you
N Ram
Culture
March 03, 2022
Pankaj Mishra’s new novel is bursting with ideas
Chris Moss
From the magazine
Culture
August 24, 2021
Attia Hosain: an exquisite writer who deftly analysed female power
Kamila Shamsie
Culture
Attia Hosain: an exquisite writer who deftly analysed female power
Kamila Shamsie
Culture
May 13, 2021
The surprising story of Indian classical music
Ivan Hewett
Culture
The surprising story of Indian classical music
Ivan Hewett
India
April 27, 2021
The Prospect Interview #177: The trials of Narendra Modi
Prospect Team
India
The Prospect Interview #177: The trials of Narendra Modi
Prospect Team
World
April 27, 2021
Dispatch from India: A sixth of the world’s population awaits tomorrow with horror
Mahesh Rao
World
Dispatch from India: A sixth of the world’s population awaits tomorrow with horror
Mahesh Rao
World
March 31, 2021
Narendra Modi is everything apart from what he seems
Andrew Adonis
From the magazine
World
Narendra Modi is everything apart from what he seems
Andrew Adonis
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
24
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 118
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines