January 31, 2023
How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary—and failed miserably
The Hindu nationalists in power in India do not want their narrative challenged, but they cannot suppress the truth forever
N Ram
May 12, 2022
A home for captive elephants
Ruth Padel
Politics
March 09, 2022
Why India’s refusal to condemn Putin shouldn’t surprise you
N Ram
Culture
March 03, 2022
Pankaj Mishra’s new novel is bursting with ideas
Chris Moss From the magazine
Culture
August 24, 2021
Attia Hosain: an exquisite writer who deftly analysed female power
Kamila Shamsie
Culture
May 13, 2021
The surprising story of Indian classical music
Ivan Hewett
India
April 27, 2021
The Prospect Interview #177: The trials of Narendra Modi
Prospect Team
World
April 27, 2021
Dispatch from India: A sixth of the world’s population awaits tomorrow with horror
Mahesh Rao
World
March 31, 2021
Narendra Modi is everything apart from what he seems
Andrew Adonis From the magazine
