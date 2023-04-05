Asia

Culture
April 05, 2023
Horror and hope among the Rohingya
The journalist Kaamil Ahmed’s new book tells the story of a people who have become ‘stateless everywhere’
Rory Sullivan From the magazine
World
January 31, 2023
How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary—and failed miserably
N Ram
Culture
January 25, 2023
Shehan Karunatilaka: Since I won the Booker, everybody wants to talk to me
Prospect Team From the magazine
Politics
December 08, 2022
Australia has an outsized influence on British politics
Nick Bryant
World
May 12, 2022
A home for captive elephants
Ruth Padel
World
Politics
March 09, 2022
Why India’s refusal to condemn Putin shouldn’t surprise you
N Ram
Politics
Culture
March 03, 2022
Pankaj Mishra’s new novel is bursting with ideas
Chris Moss From the magazine
Culture
World
January 21, 2022
Forget about Novak Djokovic. Australia’s refugees face a far harsher fate
Tom Canetti
World
World
September 20, 2021
An awkward launch does not change the fact we should welcome the AUKUS defence pact
David Omand
World
