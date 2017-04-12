Somalia

Essays
April 12, 2017
Can Somalia be saved?
The upbeat new leader of the world's frailest state is banking on his deep connection with the US
Ismail Einashe From the magazine
World
December 04, 2015
President of Somalia: how my country defeated extremism
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud From the magazine
World
August 19, 2015
The end of polio
Jay Elwes From the magazine
Politics
April 27, 2015
Migrant deaths: inside Rome's Termini Station
Ismail Einashe
Politics
March 26, 2015
Give war a chance
Marc Weller From the magazine
Culture
October 15, 2014
The best-run states in the world
Adam Kirsch From the magazine
