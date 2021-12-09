Africa

Culture
December 09, 2021
Damon Galgut and South Africa’s broken promises
The Booker Prize-winning novel for 2021 charts the cruel legacy of apartheid in a bold cinematic style
Miranda France From the magazine
Culture
July 19, 2021
Tsitsi Dangarembga’s trials of freedom
Catherine Taylor From the magazine
World
May 16, 2021
For poor countries, lockdowns cost more lives than they save
Toby Green
Culture
April 30, 2021
The missing Benin Bronzes
Samuel Reilly From the magazine
Culture
April 03, 2021
Nawal El Saadawi (1931-2021): the pen can also be a weapon
Sameer Rahim
World
March 29, 2021
Tanzania’s invisible enemy
Antoaneta Roussi From the magazine
World
December 09, 2020
Is the UN fit for purpose?
Francis Wade From the magazine
World
December 08, 2020
What happened to the Arab Spring?
Layli Foroudi From the magazine
Culture
November 11, 2020
The rich untold history of African Europeans
Angelina Osborne From the magazine
