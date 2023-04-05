Log in
April 05, 2023
The runner completing 200 marathons to highlight the water crisis
Mina Guli, 52, describes running over 1,000 miles in a year across the globe to protest water scarcity
Graeme Green
From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
Could email newsletters keep local journalism alive?
Róisín Lanigan
From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
The case for returning the Elgin Marbles
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
The middle-aged woman behind Leicester’s new punk rock scene
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
People
How Ian Livingstone conquered the gaming industry
David McAllister
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
People
The tax lawyer who brought down Nadhim Zahawi
Tom Clark
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
People
The barrister pushing lawyers to back the planet, not polluters
Ellen Halliday
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
People
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
People
The priest risking jail to protest climate inaction
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
