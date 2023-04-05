People

People
April 05, 2023
The runner completing 200 marathons to highlight the water crisis
Mina Guli, 52, describes running over 1,000 miles in a year across the globe to protest water scarcity
Graeme Green From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
Could email newsletters keep local journalism alive?
Róisín Lanigan From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
The case for returning the Elgin Marbles
Emily Lawford From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
The middle-aged woman behind Leicester’s new punk rock scene
Sarah Collins From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
How Ian Livingstone conquered the gaming industry
David McAllister From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
The tax lawyer who brought down Nadhim Zahawi
Tom Clark From the magazine
People topic image
People
March 01, 2023
The barrister pushing lawyers to back the planet, not polluters
Ellen Halliday From the magazine
People topic image
People
March 01, 2023
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond From the magazine
People topic image
People
March 01, 2023
The priest risking jail to protest climate inaction
Jessica Abrahams From the magazine
