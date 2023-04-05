Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Lives
April 05, 2023
Mindful life: I know as a psychiatrist I should do more exercise. But it isn’t always easy
I can empathise with my patients' struggles to exercise as I am not a natural sportsperson
Rebecca Lawrence
From the magazine
Lives
April 05, 2023
Clerical life: What’s the point of prayer?
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Lives
April 05, 2023
Farming life: Clarkson’s Farm is a double-edged sword
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
April 05, 2023
Sex life: Under new management
Tilly Lawless
From the magazine
Lives
April 05, 2023
Sporting life: Could sailors be the most climate conscious athletes?
Emma John
From the magazine
Lives
April 05, 2023
Young life: I love to hate London
Alice Garnett
From the magazine
Lives
April 05, 2023
Long life: I will go to my grave with my knickers in a twist
Sheila Hancock
From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Displaced life: A letter from the home office has turned my world upside down
Jason Thomas-Fournillier
From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Long life: On celebrating my 90th birthday, I’m struck by the ordinariness of life
Sheila Hancock
From the magazine
