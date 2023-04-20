Columns

Religion
April 20, 2023
Monk in the cathedral
What happens when a non-believer joins a religious community?
Ray Monk
Politics
April 19, 2023
Rishi Sunak’s maths policy doesn’t add up
Andrew Adonis
Politics
April 18, 2023
Why must the government treat parliament and the public with such contempt?
Patience Wheatcroft
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
An internet with less surveillance could be possible. This is how
Ethan Zuckerman From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
Philosopher-at-large: Should we ban billionaires?
Julian Baggini From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
Cuck—the linguistic backstory to the alt-right’s favourite insult
Sarah Ogilvie From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
Diary from Ukraine: When grief evaporates
Sevgil Musaieva From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
The Prospect Grid: May 2023
Prospect Team From the magazine
