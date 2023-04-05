Brief Encounter

April 05, 2023
Ian Bostridge: I'd love to sing with Edith Piaf
The tenor and historian on what he’d do if he could go back in time
Prospect Team From the magazine
September 02, 2021
David Hare: “I was twice asked to be on Strictly Come Dancing”
Prospect Team From the magazine
Culture
July 28, 2021
Francis Spufford: “Writing means persisting at doing something the world really isn’t demanding from you”
Prospect Staff
Culture
July 18, 2021
Ali Smith: “My role model? Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
Prospect Team From the magazine
Politics
January 27, 2021
James O’Brien: “Everyone else is frightened too”
Prospect Team From the magazine
Culture
December 11, 2020
Jacqueline Wilson: "I used to love going line dancing. Yee-ha!"
Prospect Team From the magazine
Culture
September 01, 2020
Michael Sandel: "I'm frightened of the possibility that Joe Biden will lose the November election"
Prospect Team From the magazine
Regulars
June 09, 2020
Brief Encounter, Lee Child: "I like ironing. I hate Mozart. I've never read Jane Austen"
Prospect Team From the magazine
Regulars
March 01, 2020
Peter Singer: My little-known family altercation with Freud
Prospect Team From the magazine
