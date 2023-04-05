Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Brief Encounter
Brief Encounter
April 05, 2023
Ian Bostridge: I'd love to sing with Edith Piaf
The tenor and historian on what he’d do if he could go back in time
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
September 02, 2021
David Hare: “I was twice asked to be on Strictly Come Dancing”
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
July 28, 2021
Francis Spufford: “Writing means persisting at doing something the world really isn’t demanding from you”
Prospect Staff
Culture
July 18, 2021
Ali Smith: “My role model? Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
January 27, 2021
James O’Brien: “Everyone else is frightened too”
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
James O’Brien: “Everyone else is frightened too”
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
December 11, 2020
Jacqueline Wilson: "I used to love going line dancing. Yee-ha!"
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
Jacqueline Wilson: "I used to love going line dancing. Yee-ha!"
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
September 01, 2020
Michael Sandel: "I'm frightened of the possibility that Joe Biden will lose the November election"
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
Michael Sandel: "I'm frightened of the possibility that Joe Biden will lose the November election"
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
June 09, 2020
Brief Encounter, Lee Child: "I like ironing. I hate Mozart. I've never read Jane Austen"
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
Brief Encounter, Lee Child: "I like ironing. I hate Mozart. I've never read Jane Austen"
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
March 01, 2020
Peter Singer: My little-known family altercation with Freud
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
Peter Singer: My little-known family altercation with Freud
Prospect Team
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines