Fashion

Culture
June 16, 2022
The Singh Twins in fashion
Two artists take on the dual legacy of empire and haute couture
Sameer Rahim From the magazine
People
March 03, 2022
Osman Yousefzada: ‘Most working-class people are artisans, and most middle-class people are artists’
Emily Lawford
Society
April 29, 2021
When Harry Styles met Homer: the surprising classical roots of gender-fluid fashion
Robyn Schaffer
Society
January 31, 2021
What Debenhams’ demise reveals about the future of fashion
Abigail Jubb
Politics
July 13, 2020
I’ve worked in sustainability for ten years —here’s why it's so hard to reform the fashion industry
Emma Gleeson
Politics
April 28, 2020
From bloomers to Billie Eilish, why do people read so much into women dressing for comfort?
Emma Gleeson
Politics
February 05, 2020
200 tonnes of waste a year: the inside story of the fight to regulate UK "fast fashion"
Zahra Manji
Politics
September 18, 2019
All washed up: uncovering the hidden environmental cost of second-hand clothes
Zahra Manji
Culture
January 09, 2018
The women in black: how the Time's Up protest drew on a history of dissent through clothes
Johanna Thomas-Corr
