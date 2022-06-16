Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
June 16, 2022
The Singh Twins in fashion
Two artists take on the dual legacy of empire and haute couture
Sameer Rahim
People
March 03, 2022
Osman Yousefzada: ‘Most working-class people are artisans, and most middle-class people are artists’
Emily Lawford
Society
April 29, 2021
When Harry Styles met Homer: the surprising classical roots of gender-fluid fashion
Robyn Schaffer
Society
January 31, 2021
What Debenhams’ demise reveals about the future of fashion
Abigail Jubb
Politics
July 13, 2020
I’ve worked in sustainability for ten years —here’s why it's so hard to reform the fashion industry
Emma Gleeson
Politics
April 28, 2020
From bloomers to Billie Eilish, why do people read so much into women dressing for comfort?
Emma Gleeson
Politics
February 05, 2020
200 tonnes of waste a year: the inside story of the fight to regulate UK "fast fashion"
Zahra Manji
Politics
September 18, 2019
All washed up: uncovering the hidden environmental cost of second-hand clothes
Zahra Manji
Culture
January 09, 2018
The women in black: how the Time's Up protest drew on a history of dissent through clothes
Johanna Thomas-Corr
