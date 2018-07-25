Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Relationships
Politics
July 25, 2018
Marriage matters—so let’s make it easier for people like Tini Owens to get divorced
The ability to leave when one wants to doesn’t degrade the institution of marriage
Stephanie Boland
Philosophy
July 02, 2018
Why you should be allowed to "marry" your sister
Julian Baggini
Regulars
June 15, 2016
If I ruled the world: Alain de Botton
Alain De Botton
From the magazine
Society
May 20, 2015
The spinster wars
Hephzibah Anderson
From the magazine
Culture
January 22, 2015
Andrew O'Hagan's The Illuminations captures the beauty and harshness of modern life
Francine Prose
From the magazine
Culture
Andrew O'Hagan's The Illuminations captures the beauty and harshness of modern life
Francine Prose
From the magazine
Essays
December 10, 2014
Big ideas of 2015: the new monogamy
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Essays
Big ideas of 2015: the new monogamy
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Society
August 22, 2014
Egg freezing parties: good idea or fertility fad?
Serena Kutchinsky
Society
Egg freezing parties: good idea or fertility fad?
Serena Kutchinsky
World
May 09, 2014
"As women age they are worth less and less": gender inequality in China
Jessica Abrahams
World
"As women age they are worth less and less": gender inequality in China
Jessica Abrahams
Society
February 17, 2014
Hello gender equality, goodbye sex life
Serena Kutchinsky
Society
Hello gender equality, goodbye sex life
Serena Kutchinsky
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines