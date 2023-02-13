Log in
February 13, 2023
This is why the Tate Modern viewing gallery violated the rights of wealthy flat owners
A landmark private nuisance judgment in the Supreme Court has offended some public opinion, but it simply reflects the ongoing power of property law to uphold the privacy interests of landowners
David Allen Green
September 01, 2021
The pitfalls of property investment
Andy Davis
Economics
December 09, 2019
Economics and investment: Safe as houses?
Paul Wallace
Opinions
August 20, 2018
Should we abolish property rights?
Diane Coyle
Society
December 14, 2016
DIY investor: getting real
Andy Davis
Economics
July 22, 2016
Property in London is no longer a safe investment
Vicky Pryce
June 15, 2016
Betting on buildings
Judith Evans
April 14, 2016
The St Ives referendum on second homes is a protest against success
John McTernan
March 04, 2016
Big question: Is the London housing crisis Boris Johnson's fault?
Prospect Team
