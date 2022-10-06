Housing Crisis

Society
October 06, 2022
Young life: Being forced out of my home left me in shock
Being evicted has given me personal experience of our broken housing system
Serena Smith From the magazine
Society
June 16, 2022
The root of the cost-of-living crisis? Unaffordable housing
Sarah Collins
Politics
May 28, 2022
The government has promised to repeal the Vagrancy Act—but its replacement doesn't look much better
Johannes Lenhard
Society
May 12, 2022
Young life: Starting from behind
Serena Smith From the magazine
Housing
November 04, 2021
Policy report: More affordable homes are urgently needed to level up housing
Sarah Collins From the magazine
Politics
February 18, 2021
The pandemic is accelerating the end of cash—and leaving the most vulnerable behind
Zahra Manji
Politics
August 06, 2020
This is the moment to end homelessness in the UK—here's how it should be done
Johannes Lenhard &amp; Eana Meng
Politics
December 12, 2019
John Healey interview: Can the Labour Party really deliver a million new affordable homes? 
Jay Elwes
Politics
October 01, 2019
Homeless deaths have happened on parliament's doorstep—and still, politicians fail to act
Tara Jane O'Reilly
