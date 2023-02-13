Log in
February 13, 2023
This is why the Tate Modern viewing gallery violated the rights of wealthy flat owners
A landmark private nuisance judgment in the Supreme Court has offended some public opinion, but it simply reflects the ongoing power of property law to uphold the privacy interests of landowners
David Allen Green
November 03, 2022
Uncovering the failures of Grenfell
Sarah Collins
October 06, 2022
Young life: Being forced out of my home left me in shock
Serena Smith
August 12, 2022
“A crying shame”: How Basildon’s housing ills expose a nationwide crisis
Liam Barrett
June 16, 2022
The root of the cost-of-living crisis? Unaffordable housing
Sarah Collins
May 28, 2022
The government has promised to repeal the Vagrancy Act—but its replacement doesn't look much better
Johannes Lenhard
May 12, 2022
Young life: Starting from behind
Serena Smith
March 03, 2022
Clerical life: Finding a home in the church
Alice Goodman
March 01, 2022
Why just building more homes won't solve the housing crisis
Maria Albano
